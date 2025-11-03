Idaho Falls man dies following motorcycle crash near Swan Valley - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — A 69-year-old Idaho Falls man has died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash last month in Bonneville County.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash occurred around 4:56 p.m. on Oct. 9, on U.S. Highway 26 near milepost 372. Investigators say the man was riding a 1997 Harley-Davidson westbound when he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the road.

The rider was critically injured and airlifted to a local hospital, while his passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Idaho Falls, was taken by ground ambulance. Police said neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The man succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Wednesday.

Idaho State Police were assisted at the scene by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Swan Valley Ambulance and Swan Valley Fire Department.