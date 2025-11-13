Idaho man used excavator to destroy newly built home, police say - East Idaho News

POST FALLS (TMX) — An Idaho man is facing charges for allegedly using an excavator to demolish a newly built home early Tuesday for unknown reasons, police said.

The Post Falls Police Department said neighbors began calling 911 at around 5:38 a.m. Tuesday to report a person using an excavator to destroy a newly built home near the intersection of West Alsea Avenue and West Platte Court. According to police, the home was recently sold, but not yet occupied at the time.

Officers responding to the scene spotted the suspect fleeing in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Fred Kudrna, was arrested for misdemeanor DUI, felony burglary and felony malicious injury to property.

According to police, Kudrna is a construction worker who “lives a transient lifestyle.” They said there is currently no known motive for the destruction.

Photos shared by the police department show a large home almost entirely in ruins, with small portions left standing amid a pile of splintered wood, shredded roofing and insulation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges could follow. Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward or submit an anonymous tip.