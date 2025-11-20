Inmate dies in Bannock County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing an incident involving the recent death of an adult male in custody at the Bannock County Detention Center.

During a routine safety check on the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2025, deputies found William Carringer, 35, of Pocatello, unresponsive in his cell. Deputies began life-saving efforts and notified emergency medical services. EMS personnel determined Mr. Carringer was deceased and transferred care to the Bannock County Coroner’s Office.

The Coroner’s Office has notified next of kin and initiated an autopsy and toxicology testing to confirm the cause and manner of death. Preliminary observations suggests the possibility of an overdose; however, final determinations will be made following the coroner’s investigation.

In keeping with agency policy, the sheriff’s office has opened an internal review. An external review is also being conducted by the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association, led by the Madison and Jefferson County sheriff’s offices.

Mr. Carringer was in custody on charges of felony drug possession.

The sheriff’s office will provide more information after the investigations are complete.

