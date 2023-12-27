Pocatello trio charged with delivery of drugs following BADGES bust - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Three locals face multiple felonies after narcotics detectives allegedly found them in possession of drugs — some of which officers say they were attempting to destroy.

Taylor Rae Lawrence, 25, Charles Paul Carringer, 32, and William Ray Carringer, 34, have each been charged with three felony counts of possession with intent to delivery and one misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia, court records show. Additionally, Charles and William have been charged with a felony for concealment of evidence, and William alone has been charged with one felony count of possessing a controlled substance.

Detectives with the BADGES drug task force were monitoring the 900 block of South 4th Avenue on Dec. 12 when they saw a man they identified as Charles make “several short-duration contacts with vehicles,” according to an affidavit of probable cause.

What is BADGES? “The BADGES Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force that identifies, disrupts, and dismantles local, multi-state, and international drug trafficking organizations using intelligence-driven, multi-agency prosecutor-supported approach. BADGES Task Force is supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, which is composed of members from the Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Department, Chubbuck Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.” — U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Idaho

After obtaining a search warrant, officers searched Charles’ home.

During the search, offices found Charles, William and Lawrence inside the home and detained all three.

Charles and William were inside the master bedroom of the home when officers came in. During their search, detectives found “a large amount” of blue pills they identified as fentanyl “dirty 30s” inside the toilet in the master bathroom.

Through interviews, officers determined William and Charles were in the process of destroying the suspected fentanyl pills when law enforcement found them.

Upon entry into the home, officers found Lawrence in the kitchen of the home. During their search, officers found several baggies containing substances they identified as heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl on the kitchen table.

All suspected drugs were tested using field test kits and returned presumptive positives.

Officers also found a “large amount of cash” and small baggies commonly used in the distribution of drugs.

William, Charles and Lawrence were taken to Bannock County Jail for booking. During booking, Charles was found to be in possession of another “large amount” of cash.

All three are currently being held on bonds of $100,000 apiece.

Though Charles, William and Lawrence have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If they are found guilty, each would face up to life in prison.