Inside the scoop: How Farr's ice cream gets from their factory to your freezer - East Idaho News

Inside the scoop: How Farr’s ice cream gets from their factory to your freezerPublished at
IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our community and today we are workin’ it at Farr’s ice cream in Idaho Falls.
Kevin Call is the owner of Farr’s, a family business that his grandfather, Ray Farr, started in 1911. Over the decades, Farr’s has grown, moved and been passed on through the generations.
Farr’s is known for their decadent candy and delicious ice cream. Today, we’re learning how the ice cream is made, packaged and distributed to grocery stores across Idaho.
Watch in the video player above.
This story is sponsored by Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division, which is responsible for the non-credit programs at College of Eastern Idaho. WTCE is home to one of Idaho's six Workforce Training Centers operated in cooperation with Idaho Career Technical Education. Our programs unite people who want to expand their creative talents and gain new skills and experiences. From enhancing career aspirations to upskilling, there is a class, certificate or program just for you! WTCE has a combination of short- and long-term courses spanning topics such as cybersecurity, art, welding and many others. Workforce Training and Continuing Education Division is a service to the entire community.