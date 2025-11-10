Inside the scoop: How Farr's ice cream gets from their factory to your freezer - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The EastIdahoNews.com team is highlighting different jobs in our community and today we are workin’ it at Farr’s ice cream in Idaho Falls.

Kevin Call is the owner of Farr’s, a family business that his grandfather, Ray Farr, started in 1911. Over the decades, Farr’s has grown, moved and been passed on through the generations.

Farr’s is known for their decadent candy and delicious ice cream. Today, we’re learning how the ice cream is made, packaged and distributed to grocery stores across Idaho.

Watch in the video player above.