ISU performance to feature live sound effects, NYC theater actor and more this weekend - East Idaho News

POCATELLO – Local performers will act alongside a theater actor trained in New York City this weekend.

The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts will hold four performances of Ann Hoste’s adaption of ‘A Christmas Carol’ on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The show will run concurrently with the Festival of Trees, with a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Thursday, and evening shows at 7:30 p.m. each day of the festival.

“(There’s) lots of magic, lots of ghosts, lots of fun and imaginative staging and dancing and music,” said Jef Petersen, an assistant professor and director of the play.

A photo from a recent dress rehearsal. | Courtesy ISU

Petersen said that the show is aimed at people of all ages, and it’s good for families to go see together.

“It’s fairly brief, but it doesn’t lose any of the character or story from the original Dickens novel,” Petersen said.

The show will feature live sound effects during the performance, created by a live foley artist using everyday objects, as well as a wind machine. Having these sound effects is something Petersen pushed for early on in the production process.

“It creates magic, it creates atmospheric sounds, and really helps build the world of the play in a warm and inviting and imaginative way,” Petersen said.

Gregory Jon Phelps | Courtesy ISU

All of the props and costumes were created by ISU’s theater department, and every role will be played by students, except for one. The role of Scrooge will be played by Gregory Jon Phelps, who currently lives and works in New York City and performed with the American Shakespeare Center in Vermont.

Another major talent performing in the show will be Orla O’Connor, an ISU alumni who achieved international recognition by beating 15 top fiddle players from around the world, winning first place in competition in Ireland.

“It’s a great mix of professional talent as well as our professional level student talent that we have here as well,” Petersen said.

Performances will be held in the Bistline Theater. People who buy a ticket to the show will also get entry to the Festival of Trees.

To learn more about the show, click here.