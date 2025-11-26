Juvenile killed, three rushed to hospital following crash on I-84 near Nampa - East Idaho News

NAMPA — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one juvenile dead Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 84.

The collision happened around 3 p.m. on Nov. 25 near milepost 39 in the westbound lanes of I-84. According to ISP, a white 2013 Ford F-450 box truck driven by a 21-year-old Nampa man was traveling west when it was struck from behind by a black 2007 GMC Sierra driven by a 31-year-old Meridian man. Juveniles were riding in the GMC.

The occupants of the Ford were not injured. One juvenile in the GMC died at the scene, troopers said. Three other occupants of the GMC were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Westbound traffic on I-84 was blocked for roughly three hours while emergency crews responded.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Paramedics, Nampa Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department. The crash remains under investigation.