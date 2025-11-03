Longtime resident and newcomer face off to fill vacant seat in Island Park's City Council - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — One open seat on Island Park’s City Council will see two candidates jockeying to have the most votes on Tuesday.

Moving to Island Park less than two years ago, Michael Godfrey is running against longtime resident Laurie Augustin for the open seat.

To learn more about the candidate’s platform, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

This story will include the answers to our questions from Godfrey and Augustin. Greg Walker is running unopposed.

Elections are on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

QUESTIONS

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Godfrey: My name is Michael Godfrey, and I am proud to call Island Park home. My wife, Heather, is a native Idahoan, and I first moved to the state in 1970 to attend Northwest Nazarene College and Boise State University. We relocated from Blaine County a year and a half ago and share four grown children who also live in Idaho.

We value Island Park’s strong sense of community and natural beauty. I built a vacation rental business in Blaine County that my children now manage, which has given me firsthand understanding of both tourism and the needs of full-time residents. Through this work, I have supported local jobs, contractors, and small businesses.

I am active in my church, local committees, and community initiatives, where I have learned the importance of accountability, collaboration, and service. While I have not held public office, I have worked closely with community leaders to address local issues. My business and volunteer experience have prepared me to serve Island Park with integrity.

Augustin: Hello, my name is Laurie Augustin. I am seeking election for a seat on the Island Park City Council this November, motivated by a desire to again participate in and serve our city government. I appreciate the opportunity to introduce myself and to share my objectives for the future of the City of Island Park and community.

I am currently semi-retired, I continue to operate our vacation rental in Last Chance, which also happens to be my childhood home. Island Park has been my home for more than 50 years, and during that time, four generations of my family lived right here in Island Park.

My husband, Steve Augustin, works as a lineman for Fall River Electric. Together, we have built our home, raised our two children, Ryan and Kylie, right here in Island Park. Our family has grown to include seven grandchildren,

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Godfrey: My proudest accomplishment has been building several successful businesses in Idaho that have created jobs, supported local contractors, and strengthened the state’s economy while preserving community values.

On a personal level, I am most proud of raising a family rooted in faith, service, and responsibility. For me, true success is not measured by titles, but by the trust and respect earned through hard work and integrity.

Augustin: Throughout my career, I have held a variety of positions within the hospitality industry, which have provided me with a wealth of experience and insight into the needs of both visitors and residents. Most recently, I served as the Assistant Director of the West Yellowstone Chamber of Commerce, where I was also responsible for managing their Official Montana Visitor Information Center. In these roles, I worked closely with guests and residents to ensure they enjoyed all that our region has to offer.

My background in the hospitality industry, having worked in different roles—from owning a vacation rental, hotel and motel management, owning a cabin cleaning business and serving as a room attendant, food server, and bartender among other positions gives me firsthand knowledge of Island Park’s workforce and the unique challenges encountered by those who call this community home.

Beyond my professional duties, I have been actively involved in supporting community events over the years. My volunteer efforts include organizing parades, Festival of Trees, as well as volunteering for fun runs, ski races, kids sledding events, and seasonal events such as Halloween and Christmas celebrations. Among all my volunteer experiences, I have especially enjoyed organizing the Westby Christmas Parade of Lights, town decorations and volunteering with the Haunts of Harriman. These experiences, combined with years spent volunteering and engaging with residents and visitors, has provided me appreciation for the hard work, dedication, and resilience of our community members. I understand the day-to-day realities faced by our workforce.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Godfrey: I am running for city council to help ensure Island Park remains safe, welcoming, and well-managed. My platform is built on three principles: responsibility, transparency, and preservation.

Responsibility: Careful stewardship of city resources and infrastructure.

Careful stewardship of city resources and infrastructure. Transparency: Open communication and accountability with residents.

Open communication and accountability with residents. Preservation: Protecting Island Park’s environment, small-town values, and quality of life while supporting responsible growth

I believe local government should listen first, act carefully, and always place the long-term interests of our community above short-term gains

Augustin: I am committed to improving communication and transparency within our city government to residents. It will be a top priority. It is essential that the city take a about vital matters; including city agendas, planning & zoning, and ongoing city improvements such as the well water and road improvement project being developed for the Mack’s Inn area.

Traditional channels, of long-distance newspaper publications, vague agendas and holding only the required hearings, are no longer sufficient to meet the needs of our community. Instead, the city must implement agenda public comments and more engaging methods of notifications and communication to ensure that residents are fully aware of important projects and decisions. This means going beyond standard notifications and making information readily accessible to all.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Godfrey: The greatest challenge is balancing growth and tourism with preserving our environment and small-town character. Affordable housing, seasonal pressures, and infrastructure demands also affect residents.

I support growth that matches our community’s scale and needs while opposing projects that threaten resources or overwhelm capacity. I also favor stronger partnerships with state and county agencies to improve roads, fire protection, and public services.

With long-term planning and meaningful community input, Island Park can remain both livable and sustainable for generations.

Augustin: With the recent announcement from a special interest group in Island Park exploring the concept of a “Bigger City,” it is more important than ever to avoid actions that could further divide our community. Instead, we must prioritize and actively seeking feedback from all residents and property owners on these significant initiatives. Providing clear and accessible opportunities for everyone to share their perspectives is essential to ensuring that every voice is heard and thoughtfully considered throughout the decision-making process. Encouraging broad participation, we adopt an environment where diverse ideas may help shape the future of Island Park.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Godfrey: I will represent all residents by being accessible, approachable, and respectful of differing viewpoints. Every voice deserves to be heard, even when opinions differ.

My approach is to listen first, weigh all perspectives, and make decisions based on what best serves Island Park in the long run.

Unity does not mean we always agree—it means everyone feels respected and represented.

Augustin: For this currently fractured community, this will be a huge challenge. The division that has been created by special interest groups exists among residents and the community at large and will make it difficult to achieve consensus and move forward together. Addressing these challenges will require persistent efforts of open and honest communication, and a commitment to bringing people together. It will be essential to recognize the difficulties and sensitivities involved as the community works toward greater unity.

By prioritizing proactive communication and genuinely soliciting public input, the city of Island Park can establish a government that truly reflects the interests and needs of all its residents. This approach will strengthen trust and collaboration between city leaders and the community, laying the foundation for a more unified and resilient Island Park.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Godfrey: Public safety, infrastructure, and essential services—including a staffed urgent care facility—should be top priorities. Investments in roads, fire protection, and emergency response directly benefit both residents and visitors.

At the same time, the budget should be reviewed regularly to identify unnecessary or redundant spending. By trimming administrative costs where possible, we can direct more resources toward the services that most impact safety and quality of life.

Augustin: I have had the honor of serving both as a council member and as Mayor for the City of Island Park. These leadership roles have given me a valuable perspective on the city’s unique geographic boundaries and the realities of operating within a limited budget. With this experience, I understand the specific challenges these factors present for city management and long-term planning.

Island Park’s promise at the time of incorporation was to avoid imposing taxes on its residents. To uphold this commitment, only a modest levy was established, designed to support the only essential function at that time, planning & zoning, and regulatory compliance.

However, as community needs have evolved, this small levy has created new challenges in delivering the services that residents currently desire and expect. Given these constraints, it is more important than ever to prioritize our limited revenue and ensure it is allocated in a way that best serves the city’s primary functions. I believe that the current budget has shifted away from its intended purpose, and it is time to reevaluate our priorities to ensure we remain focused on the core benefits for the city of Island Park residents.

With the recent controversy over illegal voting in Island Park due to some residents only having part-time residency, how do you better work to inform them about their role in the community? And that they still have a voice in the community?

Godfrey: Island Park has many part-time residents who care deeply about our community. It is important that they feel included, while also understanding the rules that govern voter eligibility.

I support clear communication about voting requirements, along with opportunities—such as newsletters, online updates, and virtual meetings—for part-time residents to stay informed and engaged.

Even if they cannot vote here, they remain valued stakeholders whose input helps shape tourism, land use, and community character.

Augustin: Ongoing divisions in Island Park will make consensus and progress difficult. After a failed vote on a costly community center, a special interest group investigated voters and referred some for prosecution, increasing tensions. Now, the same group may push to form a “Bigger City of Island Park,” raising concerns about taxes, representation, and voting rights. Honest communication and unity are vital to overcoming these challenges.

As the population continues to grow and the need for new affordable homes increases, how will you attract future developers to build in St. Anthony, either through zoning changes or working alongside these developers?

Godfrey: Tourism is central to Island Park’s identity, but unmanaged growth can erode the very qualities that make this community special.

I support responsible tourism that benefits residents without straining resources. This means encouraging small businesses, guiding development to match our community’s scale, and being cautious about large commercial projects that could harm our environment or way of life.

Growth should be intentional, not accidental. By working with residents, businesses, and regional partners, we can ensure Island Park’s future reflects both opportunity and preservation.

Augustin: By prioritizing proactive communication and genuinely soliciting public input, Island Park can establish a government that truly reflects the interests and needs of all its residents. This approach strengthens trust and collaboration between city leaders and the community, laying the foundation for a more unified and resilient Island Park.

Maintaining an up-to-date and evolving city comprehensive plan and development code is essential for Island Park’s sustainable and attractive growth. Refining regulations helps preserve the community’s character while ensuring responsible expansion, even when facing outside influences. Initiative-taking communication and genuine public input will ensure local government addresses residents’ needs, strengthening trust for a more unified and growing Island Park.