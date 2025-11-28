Looking back: 'Lunatic' steals horse; mother of six killed; and alligator bought as Christmas gift - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 24 to Nov. 30 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot man’s horse was stolen by a man who had escaped from the asylum, The Bingham County News reported on Nov. 27, 1913.

H.R. Boice, shed foreman at the sugar factory, had his horse taken from his stable. He had just returned home from work and went in the house for dinner, leaving his saddle horse tied in the barn.

When he returned to the barn, he found the door had been opened and the horse was gone. He notified officers immediately and they began to dispatch messages to all officers in the surrounding areas to be on the look out for a stolen horse.

It was later found out that Joe Thompson, a “lunatic” who had recently escaped from the asylum, had taken the horse. He was headed for Pocatello but at some point, was located by officers.

Boice and deputy Fackrell immediately went down to where the man was found. The horse was returned to its owner and and Thompson was taken back to the mental hospital.

“The asylum authorities did not notify the sheriff and his deputies of the escape,” the paper said. “And they naturally thought the theft was committed by horse thieves.”

1926-1950

IDAHO FALLS — Local firefighters were planning to repair used and donated toys from community members so they could be gifted to children, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Nov. 30, 1933.

“Last year and for several years, past members of the fire department rebuilt, repaired and repainted toys which people brought in,” Chief Julius Marker stated. “Members of the fire department are glad to contribute that service again this year provided arrangements can be completed.”

People who had used toys that needed “reconditioning” and who wanted to make a contribution for the “benefit of those who lack a surplus of those things” were encouraged to participate.

The chief said they would be repaired and made “almost as good as new.”

In previous years, local businesses provided firefighters with wood, paint and other necessary supplies to repair the toys. The chief said if this was done again, the firefighters would be glad to give their time.

1951-1975

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls mother of six died of injuries sustained during a car and pedestrian accident, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Nov. 26, 1956.

Rosemond Maria Williams, 42, died Nov. 24, 1956, at 7:10 p.m. in an Idaho Falls hospital. A.L. Cramer, chief of detectives, said Williams was struck by a car driven by a 17-year-old.

The incident took place at the intersection of Eastern Avenue but it’s not clear exactly what happened.

1976-2000

IDAHO FALLS — Christmas shopping was in full-swing after Thanksgiving and a local pet store owner said he sold a “rather strange” gift, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Nov. 28, 1977.

Randy Harris, the pet store owner, said although shoppers generally stick to the “standard variety of pets” for Christmas presents, he admitted to selling an alligator to someone who wanted it as a gift.

“A lady bought an alligator for her children. Yes, I said an alligator,” Harris said. “It was only a baby, about a foot long, but it will grow.”

He explained that in about six years it will have reached about nine feet.

“Most people usually only keep them about three years,” Harris mentioned.

Harris said alligators eat gold fish and can be kept in a large aquarium until they get too big. Then, Harris said, the owners try to donate them to a zoo.