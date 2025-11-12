Looking back: Rexburg hotel owner vanishes; teen charged with murder - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 10 to Nov. 16 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot boy made headlines after he broke both his wrists while playing on swings at the Central School grounds, The Bingham County News reported on Nov. 11, 1915.

Wesley Boice, about 10 years old, was swinging with other boys on the playground when he fell off and broke his wrists.

“This is the first serious accident that has happened on these swings to the astonishment of many who have noticed how the children use them, absolutely without any regard for safety, their only thought being to go as high as possible,” the article reads.

A school trustee was contemplating having a “safety custom” followed that could help “lessen the danger of the reckless use of these swings.”

The trustees were set to meet together the following week.

1926-1950

REXBURG — A hotel owner in Rexburg mysteriously vanished one night, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Nov. 14, 1940.

John L. Jones, 78, disappeared Nov. 13, 1940. He was described as a “moderately wealthy owner of the Lincoln Hotel,” which was Rexburg’s second-largest hotel at the time.

The paper said Jones left his hotel around 6:30 p.m. after telling his wife that he “had to see a party.” He left the hotel by using the back stairs.

After not returning to the hotel, “alarmed relatives” got in touch with law enforcement. An all-night search failed to disclose any trace of Jones’ whereabouts.

But on Nov. 14, his stepson, Otto Brown, who had been helping his stepfather with managing the hotel, found Jones’ car. Madison County Sheriff Ursel H. Bigler said the car was found on the riverbank.

No further information about the case was provided in the article.

1951-1975

IDAHO FALLS — Dogs were being poisoned in Idaho Falls, so a reward fund was created with the hopes of finding the person or people responsible, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Nov. 13, 1955.

The reward for apprehension of the “dog poisoners” was $80. Dog World Magazine offered $50, the Upper Snake River Valley Dog Training (USRVDT) Club chipped in $25, and the Lempke family added $5.

“The reward (goes) to any person or group who makes the charge, furnishes the evidence, and secures the conviction of a dog poisoner through testimony in court,” Valley Dog Club secretary Mrs. William Nueske said.

The reward was not payable to police officers or public officials.

“USRVDT Club members, starting this fund with a view to protecting the dogs of this area, point out that a dog poisoner might also accidentally cause the poisoning of a small child,” the article reads.

Anyone interested in making a pledge to the reward fund was asked to contact Nueske.

1976-2000

AMERICAN FALLS — A 16-year-old American Falls teenager was charged with killing a construction worker, the Idaho State Journal reported on Nov. 10, 1977.

The teen, whose name was not released, was being held in the Power County Jail awaiting a court hearing to determine whether he should be tried as an adult.

The article explained that under an Idaho law, prosecuting attorneys may file a motion asking that the court treat accused juveniles who are at least 15 years old as adults. Power County Prosecuting Attorney Lyle D. Eliasen did that that but no date had been set for the hearing in Sixth District Magistrate Court.

Larry Radford, 34, a construction worker at the American Falls Dam, died outside his apartment in American Falls on Nov. 8, 1977. He died from a bullet wound to the head apparently caused by a “high-powered rifle.”