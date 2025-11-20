Man arrested after telling 911 he killed friend in assisted suicide at Idaho hotel - East Idaho News

BOISE — Police are investigating a homicide after a man called 911 early Thursday morning claiming he had killed his friend inside a Boise hotel room.

Just before 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a hotel in the 2500 block of Sunrise Rim after dispatchers received the call.

Police arrived within minutes, detained the caller, and secured the scene. Inside a room, officers found an adult male who was unresponsive. Ada County Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

According to investigators, Brian Jones, 36, told dispatch he had killed his friend and referred to the act as assisted suicide, saying the victim “wanted to go.” Idaho law prohibits assisted suicide under Idaho Code 39-4514.

After further investigation, Jones was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on the listed charge.

The case remains under investigation. The Ada County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity once family members are notified.