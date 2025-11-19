Man arrested on kidnapping charges; missing Utah juvenile located safely - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office.

POCATELLO — Bannock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Friday after locating a 16-year-old girl who had been reported missing out of Utah.

On Friday, Nov. 14, at approximately 3:30 p.m., dispatch received a request for assistance from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office in Utah regarding a missing juvenile believed to be traveling with an adult male in a 2024 Ford Bronco. The pair was thought to be in the Lava Hot Springs area.

A deputy who was already in the area responded immediately. Within about 10 minutes, the deputy located the suspect vehicle.

Deputies identified the driver as Anthony Holm, 42, of Star Valley, Wyoming, who was accompanied by the missing juvenile. After conducting interviews with both individuals, deputies arrested Holm on a charge of felony kidnapping. He was transported to and booked into the Bannock County Detention Center.

The juvenile was safely reunited with her parents.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the cooperation of the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office and all involved agencies in helping ensure the juvenile’s safe return.