Man airlifted to hospital following fiery rollover crash near Arimo - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

ARIMO – Idaho State Police is currently investigating a single vehicle semi-truck crash that occurred November 26, at approximately 7:30 p.m., on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 40 in Bannock County.

A red 2024 Freightliner semi-truck pulling three trailers filled with foodstuffs and miscellaneous motor vehicle parts, drove off the right-hand shoulder into a field, rolled onto its side, then caught on fire.

The semi-truck was driven by a 55-year-old man from Boise. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by air ambulance to a local hospital.

This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.