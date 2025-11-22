Man killed after pickup rolls in Gooding County - East Idaho News

HAGERMAN — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that occurred late Friday morning near milepost 185 on U.S. Highway 30 in Gooding County.

According to ISP, a 57-year-old Hagerman man was driving a white 2015 Ford F-350 westbound around 10:15 a.m. when his pickup scraped a guardrail along the westbound lane. The driver reportedly overcorrected, causing the truck to cross into the eastbound lanes, leave the roadway and overturn.

The vehicle came to rest on its roof on private property adjacent to the highway, a news release says. The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

Multiple agencies responded, including the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Gooding County Ambulance, Hagerman Fire Department, Hagerman QRU, Air St. Luke’s and the Gooding County Coroner. ISP says the crash remains under investigation.