Man 'miraculously' survives being pinned in track loader by large tree trunk - East Idaho News

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tennessee (TMX) — A Tennessee man “miraculously” walked away with only minor injuries after a large tree trunk pinned him inside a track loader over the weekend.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue said firefighters and Lawrence County EMS responded Saturday to a report of a man pinned in a machine by a large tree. Based on information provided in the original call, a heavy wrecker also responded to the scene under emergency escort by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos shared by the fire department show the track loader tipped forward over a snapped tree truck. It appears as if the track loader collided with the tree, which pierced the windshield. A view of the interior cab shows the tree truck wedged over the driver’s seat.

The fire department said firefighters and EMS personnel worked together to quickly free the trapped patient before the heavy wrecker arrived.

“Miraculously the patient was extracted from the machine, and able to walk away with minor injuries,” the fire department said.

“The patient credits God for allowing him to escape the incident alive. We could not agree more,” the fire department said. “We are thankful for the teamwork on the scene.”