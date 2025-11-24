Man subdued and arrested after preventing a truck from leaving parking lot - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A public disturbance resulted in officers surrounding a suspect and subduing him with less-than-lethal means on Sunday night.

According to court records, a call was made to Idaho Falls Police Dispatch regarding a disturbance outside a gas station at 1300 West Broadway around 7 p.m. It involved a man, later identified as Danny Oswalt, 60, who was attempting to fight other individuals.

The Idaho Falls Police Department stated in a Facebook post that Oswalt was blocking a truck driver with his car and refusing to let the driver leave.

Upon the arrival of officers, the document stated that an officer gave Oswalt a command to stop, but he refused to comply.

Officer’s arrested a 60-year-old man after it was reported he was allegedly attempting to fight individuals and blocking in a truck driver. | Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Oswalt attempted to drive away from officers in a vehicle, prompting a traffic stop. The document states that Oswalt continued to drive behind the gas station and officers conducted a high-risk stop, during which a PIT maneuver boxed in Oswalt’s vehicle.

Oswalt called dispatch and began to speak with a sergeant, telling the officer that he wanted to be shot by police. It was reported that the man was not complying with orders and showed signs of intoxication.

Due to the fear of Oswalt getting a weapon, a 40 mm less-than-lethal launcher was used and fired three rounds at the man.

Oswalt was detained, and a K9 was used to conduct a free-air sniff, which indicated a positive alert for narcotics. A search of the vehicle began, revealing multiple open containers of alcohol.

A search warrant was obtained for a blood draw of Oswalt. After he was cleared by hospital staff, the man was booked at the Bonneville County Jail.

Oswalt faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including false imprisonment, fleeing from officers, possession of an open container, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

He is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert for a pre-trial conference at 8:10 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Though Oswalt has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.