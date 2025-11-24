Meet Aspen. She's our Pet of the Week - East Idaho News

Aspen, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Husky mix, is our Pet of the Week.

Staff members at the Snake River Animal Shelter say Aspen loves to play outside and run in the snow and water. She loves to swim as well.

She is potty-trained and interacts best with older kids and male dogs.

To meet Aspen face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter during regular business hours. It’s open between 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.