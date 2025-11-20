Melt-in-your-mouth cheesy mashed potatoes - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Take creamy homemade mashed potatoes to the next level with a layer of melted cheese. These cheesy mashed potatoes are melt-in-your-mouth levels of delicious! Ingredients 6 large potatoes

1 small can evaporated milk

1 stick margarine or butter

1/2 cup sour cream

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

salt Instructions Cut up potatoes, place them in a pot, and cover them with water. Cook until tender and then drain. Add them back to the pot and add margarine, evaporated milk, and about a teaspoon of salt. Mash potatoes with a hand-held potato masher or with a mixer. Add sour cream and mash or stir until blended. Spread the potato mixture into a pie plate or casserole dish. Top with shredded cheese and bake in the oven at 350 until the cheese melts.

