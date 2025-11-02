Minor earthquake shakes communities near Lava Hot Springs - East Idaho News

LUND – A minor earthquake shook the communities of Lund and Lava Hot Springs Saturday.

The Magnitude 2.8 quake was registered by the United States Geological Survey, which monitors earthquakes around the world.

The quake struck at 6:01 p.m. and originated at a depth of 14.7 kilometers, or a little more than 9 miles below the surface, according to a USGS report.

No damage or injuries were reported.