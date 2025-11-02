 Minor earthquake shakes communities near Lava Hot Springs - East Idaho News
EARTHQUAKE

Minor earthquake shakes communities near Lava Hot Springs

David Kennard

David Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com

LUND – A minor earthquake shook the communities of Lund and Lava Hot Springs Saturday.

The Magnitude 2.8 quake was registered by the United States Geological Survey, which monitors earthquakes around the world.

The quake struck at 6:01 p.m. and originated at a depth of 14.7 kilometers, or a little more than 9 miles below the surface, according to a USGS report.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Earthquake
A minor earthquake centered just north of Lund and east of Lava Hot Springs shook the ground on Saturday. | Davd Kennard, EastIdahoNews.com

