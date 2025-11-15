Mule deer shot and left to waste near Riggins, officials offering reward for suspect's capture - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game.

SALMON – On the weekend of November 8-9, person(s) entered private property on the west-side of the Salmon River near Slate Creek without permission in order to kill a mature mule deer. Only the head, cape, and back straps were retrieved, leaving the majority of the animal to waste.

The perpetrator(s) made no attempt to recover the majority of the deer. The location of the kill indicates that the shooter(s) located the deer across the Salmon River from the Slate Creek Ranger Station and used a boat to retrieve their illegal parts. Several boats and steelhead fishermen were in the vicinity last weekend, leaving no doubt that someone saw the perpetrators or their boat. It is also possible that a taxidermist received the cape and head for taxidermy work, more than likely with a Unit 18 tag attached.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Anyone having information about this poaching incident or others is encouraged to call the CAP hotline at (800) 632-5999 or IDFG Clearwater Region (208) 799-5010. Anyone providing information can remain anonymous.