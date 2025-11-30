Museum of Idaho’s ‘Night at the Museum’ sleepover bash returns this month - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Museum of Idaho is inviting students in grades 3 through 6 to roll out their sleeping bags and experience a night at the museum packed with hands-on science, late-night fun, and unforgettable memories.

The special sleepover, designed to spark curiosity through STEAM learning, will feature a series of interactive education stations led by museum staff and community partners including Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls Zoo, the Henry’s Fork Foundation, and others. Kids will explore topics ranging from mummies and archaeology to native wildlife, UV science, and space exploration.

After an evening of rotating through activities, participants will enjoy pizza, watch a movie, and fall asleep inside the museum’s Way Out West galleries.

“This program is a real gem,” said Camille Thomas, the museum’s director of marketing. “You can see the excitement and energy build as the night goes on. The STEAM stations are hands-on and designed with kids in mind — they have a blast. They make new friends, stay up late, and fall asleep in the exhibits. It’s a rare experience, and I’m a little jealous I didn’t get to do something like this when I was their age! We’re grateful to provide a unique experience for kids that fosters curiosity as they learn new subjects. We couldn’t do it without the support of wonderful volunteers, including the community partners who create the delightful education stations.”

Thomas said the museum is grateful for the volunteers and community partners who help create the educational stations. To ensure accessibility for all families, tickets for the program are subsidized.

The “Night at the Museum” sleepover is offered twice a year, typically once per traveling exhibit.

Event Details

Dates: Friday, Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. to Saturday, Dec. 13 at 8 a.m.

Location: Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern Ave., Idaho Falls

Registration: Tickets are limited and available at museumofidaho.org/programs