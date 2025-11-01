Music for First Friday Art Walk set for Friday at Trinity Church - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — All are welcome 5-6 p.m. Nov. 7 at Trinity Episcopal Church, which will host a one-hour dress rehearsal by ISU’s Opera Workshop and pianist Diane Yerka of Gian Carlo Menotti’s one-act opera, “The Old Maid and the Thief,” led by Dr. Diana Livingston Friedley, Professor of Music and Associate Chair of the ISU Music Department.

This project is funded in part by ISU’s Cultural Events Committee and the ISU Department of Music’s Piano Preparatory Program.

A small US town in the 1930s is the setting for the story of two older women who fall in love with the same man and will do anything to keep him close.

The Opera is followed by sung Compline at 7 p.m., a part of Catholic, Anglican, Lutheran, Oriental Orthodox, Eastern Orthodox, as well as other Christian liturgical traditions.

It serves as a quiet and meditative ending of the day.

In monastic traditions, it begins the nighttime period of silence and reflection.

The service includes confession, readings from scripture, and traditional prayers, either spoken or sung. This version is sung a capella by two to three members of the Trinity Choir.