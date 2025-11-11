New book highlights 'Incredible Idaho Women' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Women who have made significant contributions in Idaho’s past and present are highlighted in a new book.

“Incredible Idaho Women: 43 Inspiring stories for all ages” was written and published by news outlet BoiseDev. Each chapter is devoted to a different person. The book is written with grade-schoolers in mind, but is accessible to all ages.

Kara Jackson, a managing partner with Boise Dev and an editor on the book, tells EastIdahoNews.com what inspired this project.

“The book was inspired by a trip I took in 2020 … to Sun Valley. My husband, Don, and I were biking and stopped in Champion’s Meadow, where all of the statues of the Olympians are. That’s the first time I learned about Gretchen Fraser.”

Jackson notes that Fraser is the first U.S. athlete to win a gold medal in skiing, which she won in 1948.

Fraser’s achievement was inspiring to Jackson and it made her want to tell other unknown stories about Idaho women.

Fraser is among those featured in the book. Seven of the women featured are from the eastern side of the state. They include Rebecca Mitchell Brown, a Baptist missionary who came to Idaho Falls in the late 1800s and played a role in helping Idaho recognize women’s right to vote. Brown also became the world’s first female chaplain when she served in that capacity in the Idaho Legislature.

RELATED | Missionary who served as Idaho Legislature’s first female chaplain helped state recognize women’s right to vote

Others highlighted in the book include Camille Johnson, a Pocatello attorney who serves as the primary general president in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jill McDonald, a speech pathologist from Rexburg, is also featured.

Artistic depiction of JoAn Wood in the Book, “Incredible Idaho Women.” | Courtesy Kara Jackson

One chapter written by Jackson is about JoAn Wood. Wood is from Rigby and served in the Idaho House of Representatives for 32 years. She began her first term in 1982 and left office in 2014.

“The first time that she ran, she ran against four or five other men and won the seat. She continued to win the seat for 16 more elections,” Jackson says.

Jackson says Wood stood up for water rights and other issues that impacted farmers and ranchers.

“She also developed programs around rehabilitation for our prison system,” says Jackson. “It wasn’t just about putting more people behind bars, but giving them the tools to be successful when they get out.”

Jackson says thousands of people have benefitted from the program since its initial implementation in the early 2000s.

RELATED | ‘Last-chance’ program helps drug addicts win the ‘battle for (their) life’

In 2023, the Idaho Republican Party recognized Wood for her decades of service with the Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jackson says the goal in identifying women who would be highlighted in the book was never about ranking the most accomplished or noteworthy women. From the beginning, Jackson says the project was about highlighting women from all walks of life.

For Jackson, the thing that stood out most about Wood was her long tenure in the Legislature, combined with her accomplishments as a lawmaker.

“JoAn’s story just really stood out because of … how strong-willed and driven she was to stand up for what she believed was right and what her district needed,” says Jackson.

Idaho artists provide depictions of each of the women featured in the book.

Depictions of Betty Penson-Ward, left, and Barbara Morgan. Penson-Ward is a former Idaho Statesman reporter and writer. Morgan is a teacher from McCall who became the world’s first teacher to teach students while orbiting the earth. | Courtesy Kara Jackson

BoiseDev is hosting a book signing and panel discussion with many of the women who are highlighted. It’s being held Wednesday at the Idaho State Museum in Boise from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The book signing will immediately follow and go until 6:30 p.m.

Jackson says they hope to host a similar event on this side of the state as well.

While the book is available online, Jackson says they’re working on making it available in stores across the state. For every book sold, they’ll give one to a library, school, nonprofit or child in need.

Jackson hopes people are inspired by the stories in this book.

“No matter what your position in life may be … there’s a way to … use your talents for good to help your community. I hope that (readers) find a story that speaks to them and helps them realize what their dreams might be,” Jackson says.

WATCH OUR INTERVIEW WITH JACKSON IN THE VIDEO ABOVE.