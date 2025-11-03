One newcomer faces three incumbents in St. Anthony City Council race - East Idaho News

ST. Anthony — Four candidates are looking to fill three seats in St. Anthony’s City Council this November

The four candidates are Ron Kushner, Rod Nichols, Chad Quayle and Rod Willmore. Nichols, Quayle and Willmore are incumbents.

According to the City of St. Anthony’s website, there are six council members. Each candidate is elected to serve a four-year term. The three candidates with the most votes will be elected.

EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less, and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

Quayle and Kushner are the only candidates who submitted responses.

Election Day is Nov. 4.

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Quayle: I was born and raised in St. Anthony and am proud to call it my home. My family has deep roots here, and those ties are a big part of why I chose to return after spending more than a decade working around the world. I worked in technical support, project management, and eventually as an Operations Engineer for Hewlett Packard before moving back to St. Anthony in 2010. That experience gave me a broad perspective on leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving in complex environments. For the past eleven years, I have worked for Fremont County in the Information Technology Department, where I help manage systems that support essential public services. This role has reinforced my commitment to efficiency and adapting to evolving challenges. Since 2018, I have served on the St. Anthony City Council, and I am also currently serving as President of the Greater St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce. Both roles allow me to support our community in meaningful ways, from strengthening local infrastructure to promoting economic development and community events.

Kushner: As a 10-year resident of St. Anthony and semi-retired Operations Director, I’m

dedicated to serving our community on the City Council. With a strong background in leadership and community service, I bring a wealth of experience to the table. My track record includes service on various City Neighborhood Planning Advisory Boards and Parks & Recreation Commission. I’ve also worked with a local foundation to restore and preserve our beloved Henry Fork River. By knocking on doors and listening to residents, I’ve gained a deep understanding of the community’s needs. I’m committed to representing St. Anthony’s residents and working towards a brighter future. As a family man with 27 years of marriage, 6 children, and 8 grandchildren. I have great love for triathlon racing, anything to do with history and thriller movies. I’m passionate about creating a better future for our community. I’m excited to bring my skills and experience to the City Council and make a positive impact.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Quayle: It would be difficult for me to pick just one accomplishment. Overall, I’d say I’m proud of the progress we’ve made in positioning the city for the future. Over the past two terms, I have worked with my fellow council members, staff, and community members to expand and improve city services, update and modernize our municipal code, and plan responsibly for the growth that is already underway. Modernizing our city ordinances has been especially important. Many sections of our code were written decades ago and updating them has helped ensure they are consistent with state law, easier to understand, and more effective for enforcement. These updates make city government better able to meet the needs of our community. These accomplishments are not mine alone, but the result of collaboration and persistence. What makes me most proud is knowing that we are leaving St. Anthony better prepared for the future.

Kushner: “One of my greatest accomplishments is my ability to unite people and lead successful community projects. I’ve had the privilege of saving a struggling YMCA and revitalizing a historic downtown area. These experiences have taught me the value of collaboration, problem-solving, and community engagement. As a City Council member, I plan to apply these skills to restore and protect our neighborhoods. I believe that by working together with residents, businesses, and community organizations, we can create vibrant and thriving neighborhoods that benefit everyone. My experience has shown me that effective communication is key to bringing people together and achieving common goals. I will use this skill to listen to residents; concerns, facilitate open dialogue, and build consensus on important issues”.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Quayle: I am seeking re-election to continue building on the priorities and projects that are already underway in St. Anthony. City government works best when it maintains steady progress, and I want to ensure we keep moving forward with a clear sense of purpose and accountability. As a council member, I believe my role is not to pursue a rigid political platform but to approach each decision with an open mind. Every issue that comes before us deserves careful consideration. That means listening to all the information, asking the right questions, and making sure decisions are made in a way that is thorough and in the best interest of our community. Above all, I feel it is important to remember our humanity and respect those with differing opinions. My goal is to represent St. Anthony fairly and to help us find the most balanced and responsible path forward on the issues we face.

Kushner: I’m seeking political office to make a positive impact on St. Anthony residents’ lives. As a Livable Street Advocate, Ive seen the challenges our city faces and I’m committed to protecting our community.

My platform is built around three core pillars:

Community Engagement: Listening to residents, businesses, and organizations.

Economic Development: Supporting initiatives that drive growth and create jobs.

Quality of Life: Improving infrastructure, parks, and recreational facilities.

As a City Council member, I will:

Foster a collaborative and inclusive environment.

Make informed, data-driven decisions.

Prioritize transparency and accountability.

I’m excited to bring my skills, experience, and passion to the City Council to work towards a brighter future for St. Anthony. My goal is to make St. Anthony “Great Again” and the best small city in the Gem State. I invite voters to visit my website at www.voteronkushner.com to learn more about my platform and vision for our community.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Qualye: One of the greatest challenges St. Anthony faces is managing growth in a way that balances housing and business development, as well as community needs. Our most recent growth has primarily been in higher-capacity or low-income housing. While this type of development has value, it is equally important to encourage opportunities for single-family homes and ensure that our neighborhoods remain flexible and welcoming for families. The best way to meet these challenges is through careful city planning and investment in infrastructure. By maintaining reliable roads and services as well as thoughtfully updating our zoning and ordinances we can provide a solid foundation for both housing and business growth. Just as important, we need to keep listening to residents and business owners, so growth works for everyone.

Kushner: Our community is facing significant challenges as our city grows to over 4,000 residents, the largest since 1910. One of the most pressing issues is the need to restore and protect our neighborhoods from the impacts of this growth.

To address this challenge, I plan to:

Work with residents, businesses, and community organizations to develop a comprehensive plan for neighborhood restoration and protection.

Prioritize infrastructure improvements, such as road and sidewalk maintenance and public safety initiatives.

Support community-led initiatives that promote neighborhood character and community engagement

By taking a proactive and collaborative approach, I believe we can overcome the challenges facing our community and create a brighter future for our residents.”

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Quayle: Communication is key, just as in any relationship, it is the foundation of trust and understanding. As a city, we have invested in improving how we connect with residents. This includes modernizing the city’s website, strengthening our social media presence, and launching a city app available on all major platforms. The city also continues to uphold traditional methods of communication, such as publishing all required notices in the newspaper of record and posting them on the website. These remain important ways to ensure transparency and accessibility. That said, I believe there is still more work to do. Technology changes quickly, and not everyone communicates in the same way. We have to continue finding new and better ways to reach people where they are, whether that is online, in print, or in person at community meetings and events.

Kushner: I will represent the views of all constituents, regardless of their political views. To achieve this, I will:

Hold community forums, go out on listening tours of the neighborhoods to hear residents’ concerns and ideas.

Engage with constituents through social media, email, and phone to stay informed about their needs and concerns.

Foster a collaborative and inclusive environment on the City Council, working with colleagues to find common ground and solutions that benefit the community.

I will communicate directly with constituents through:

Regular newsletters and updates on City Council activities.

Social media platforms, such as Facebook, Instagram, X and Tic Tak.

Office hours, where constituents can meet with me to discuss their concerns.

By being accessible, transparent, and responsive, I will ensure that all constituents have a voice and are represented on the City Council”.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Quayle: While we have made important strides in strengthening our infrastructure and updating the municipal code, there is still much work to be done. To accomplish this, it is critical that our city staff have the resources they need to continue that work while also meeting the other goals we’ve set for our community. One clear priority is our water system. The city recently completed a comprehensive water survey that identified a list of needed projects along with cost estimates. Maintaining and upgrading our water infrastructure is not just a matter of convenience, it is essential to public health, and long-term growth. Ensuring reliable, safe water service must remain a top priority in the years ahead. As for cuts, I believe the city should be cautious. While it is always possible to look for efficiencies and eliminate redundancies, we must avoid distractions that divert attention and funding away from our core systems and essential services. Careful planning and disciplined budgeting will allow us to focus on the projects that matter most, without sacrificing the stability of the city’s long-term finances.

Kushner: “I believe that our Park and Rec department is underfunded and in need of significant improvement. To address this, I would allocate more funding to:

Develop new facilities, such as sports fields, aquatic centers, and community centers.

Create programs that promote community engagement, wellness, and youth development.

To offset these increased costs, I would identify areas in the budget where cuts can be made, such as:

Streamlining our bidding process to reduce waste and inefficiency.

Reviewing departmental budgets to ensure they are justified and aligned with community needs

All departments, including the airport, must be held accountable for their budgets and demonstrate their effectiveness in serving our community. I will work to ensure that our city government is transparent, efficient, and fiscally responsible. By prioritizing funding for our Parks and Rec department and making strategic cuts elsewhere, we can create a more balanced and effective budget that benefits our community. I'm committed to being a responsible steward of our city’s resources and ensuring that our budget is aligned with the needs and priorities of our residents”.

Infrastructure has been a topic of discussion since the last election for St.Anthony’s City Council. If elected or reelected, what are some areas you plan to work on first or have made progress in during your previous terms?

Quayle: As I mentioned in my response to Question 6, the results of our comprehensive water survey provide us with a clear path forward for maintaining and improving our water services. In addition, while our sewer systems currently have the capacity to support growth, we cannot take that for granted. Regular maintenance and proactive planning will be critical to ensure that our sewer infrastructure continues to meet the needs of residents and businesses as our community grows. We have already made progress in strengthening infrastructure and laying the groundwork for long-term planning. Moving forward, I intend to keep our focus on these core systems, making sure that the city

Kushner: “As a City Council member, my top priority is to improve our city’s neighborhoods infrastructure to enhance the quality of life for our residents. I plan to focus on several key areas, including:

Upgrading intersections to improve traffic flow and safety.

Repairing and enhancing neighborhood sidewalks and pedestrian infrastructure to promote walkability and accessibility.

Creating safe and attractive paths throughout the city.

Addressing curb and gutter issues to improve drainage and reduce maintenance costs.

I will work closely with city officials, residents, and businesses to identify infrastructure needs and develop long-term solutions that benefit our community. My goal is to achieve this without raising taxes, by finding creative and efficient solutions that make the most of our resources. By prioritizing infrastructure improvements, we can enhance the quality of life for our residents, support economic growth, and make St. Anthony a more attractive place to live, work, and visit”.

As the population continues to grow and the need for new affordable homes increases, how will you attract future developers to build in St. Anthony, either through zoning changes or working alongside these developers?

Quyale: It’s important that we keep looking at our zoning ordinances and comprehensive plan, it’s easy to fall into the habit of only updating them when mandated. But these plans and codes are meant to be a living document that should evolve with time. If we want to encourage responsible and spacious growth, we must make room for it. Otherwise, growth gets crammed into whatever area it can. This means reviewing our zoning regularly to identify areas where adjustments can help attract new development while still protecting the character of our existing neighborhoods. It also means keeping the door open to conversations with developers, so that growth is not only affordable but also aligned with the family values and priorities of our community.

Kushner: “As our population grows, I believe it’s essential to support slow and controlled growth that prioritizes quality development. My vision is to create a balanced and sustainable community that benefits our residents.

To achieve this, I will:

Ensure that our infrastructure is adequate to support growth.

Encourage development that is consistent with our community's values and character.

Require developers to pay for the cost of needed infrastructure associated with their projects, such as roads, sidewalks, and utilities.

Prioritize the needs of our current residents and businesses.

I support quality, medium-priced home development that enhances the character of our neighborhoods, supports local businesses, and improves the overall quality of life for our residents. By taking a thoughtful and measured approach to growth, we can create a brighter future for St. Anthony while preserving our small city feel. To attract developers, I will work with them to identify opportunities for growth and development that align with our community's vision. I will also ensure that our zoning regulations and development policies are clear, consistent, and supportive of quality development. By working together with developers and prioritizing the needs of our community, we can hold onto our small city feel we all love and thriving”!