Pan-seared pork chops with velvet cream sauce - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

These pan-seared pork chops are seared in butter, infused with rich chicken broth, and topped with a mouthwatering velvet cream sauce. They’ll never believe how simple this recipe actually is! Ingredients 4 boneless pork chops

salt and pepper to taste

3 tablespoons butter

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup cream Instructions Melt the butter in a large skillet or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Add the pork chops and salt and pepper to the top of them. Fry pork chops until brown, then flip and salt and pepper again. Continue cooking until the opposite side is brown. Pour in the chicken broth, reduce heat to medium, and cook until the broth is mostly evaporated (about 10 minutes). Once the broth has cooked down, remove the pan-fried pork chops from the pan and turn off the heat, but leave the pan on the stove eye. Have a wooden spoon handy and pour the cream into the pan. Immediately start stirring and continue until the pan remnants are fully blended in with the cream and the cream is warm and thick (just a few minutes). Serve chops with the delicious cream sauce spooned over them.

Southern Plate is passionate about bringing you high-quality recipes that will take you back to being in Grandma's kitchen and will be family favorites for years to come. You can find thousands of delicious recipes, from side dishes to desserts, here!

SUBMIT A CORRECTION