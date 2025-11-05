Rexburg Police Department bond fails; new City Council members elected - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A bond to build a new Rexburg Police Department failed Tuesday by just a few votes, and two new Rexburg City Council members, along with one incumbent, have won the election.

The Rexburg Police Department’s nearly $17 million bond has failed, with 62.60% of voters supporting the bond. To pass, the bond required a 66.67% supermajority of voters to support it.

RELATED | Rexburg police talk potential bond for a new police headquarters

In the City Council race, incumbent Colin Erickson, along with Alisha Tietjen and Bill Riggins, were elected.