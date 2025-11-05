 Rexburg Police Department bond fails; new City Council members elected - East Idaho News

Rexburg Police Department bond fails; new City Council members elected

Kaitlyn Hart

Rexburg Police Station, Department
The Rexburg Police Department | Media Library
REXBURG — A bond to build a new Rexburg Police Department failed Tuesday by just a few votes, and two new Rexburg City Council members, along with one incumbent, have won the election.

The Rexburg Police Department’s nearly $17 million bond has failed, with 62.60% of voters supporting the bond. To pass, the bond required a 66.67% supermajority of voters to support it.

In the City Council race, incumbent Colin Erickson, along with Alisha Tietjen and Bill Riggins, were elected.

Incumbent Colin Erickson (left), Alisha Tietjen (middle) and Bill Riggins (right) were elected Tuesday night to the Rexburg City Council. | Courtesy photos
