Riverbend Awareness Project focuses on National Adoption Month - East Idaho News

The Riverbend Awareness Project dedicated its November series to National Adoption Month, exploring both the legal and personal sides of adoption in Idaho and beyond.

In Part 1, attorney Drew Pendlebury and paralegal Amber Peterson from Pendlebury Law Offices explain different types of adoption, and the steps involved in each. They discuss the termination of parental rights, the role of home studies, and the importance of finding an attorney who communicates openly and compassionately. The episode highlights how adoption, while legally complex, is one of the most rewarding parts of family law because it builds new beginnings for children and parents alike.

Part 2 takes a more personal turn, featuring host Jeff’s mother Julie and sister-in-law Tiffany, both of whom share their first-hand adoption stories. Julie recounts adopting her son and growing up with an adopted brother, while Tiffany reflects on her experience as both an adoptee and the spouse of one. They discuss the emotional nuances of adoption—from identity and belonging to reconnecting with biological families through social media—and how strong support systems, open communication, and patience can help families thrive.

