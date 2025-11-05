 Scott Stufflebeam wins Blackfoot mayoral election - East Idaho News

Scott Stufflebeam wins Blackfoot mayoral election

Lisa Lete

BLACKFOOT — Scott Stufflebeam has been elected the new mayor of Blackfoot, bringing fresh leadership and new priorities to City Hall after earning 820 votes in Tuesday’s election.

He succeeds outgoing Mayor Mark Carroll, who decided not to seek a third term.

Other candidates in the race included Brent Arave, who received 266 votes; Mike Oborn, who received 263 votes; and Melwood Matson, who received 126 votes.

Stufflebeam told EastIdahoNews.com that he is pleased with the results.

“I feel good. It was a good race run by all the candidates,” he said. “I was hoping for a larger turnout so that more people could let their voices be heard, but I’m happy with the outcome.”

Stufflebeam will be sworn in as mayor in January.

“I am looking forward to working with the city department heads and the outgoing mayor for a smooth transition,” he said.

