Search and Rescue looking for 2 missing fishermen on Henry's Lake - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK – A search for two fishermen is underway in and around Henry’s Lake north of Island Park, according to Fremont County Search and Rescue Commander Brett Mackert.

The search began around midnight Saturday after the two failed to return home as expected earlier in the evening, Mackert said.

Mackert said an empty fishing boat was found on shore, but there was no sign of the two men, who have not yet been identified.

The water temperature of Henry’s Lake is 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, and the overnight air temperature was around freezing.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is assisted in the search by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Ambulance and Air Idaho Rescue.