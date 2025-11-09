A Secret Santa surprises family who adopted four children after having five of their own - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

When Michelle and Von learned that four siblings had lost their mother and were about to be split up, they couldn’t bear the thought of the children being separated. Already parents to five biological kids, the Poll family decided to open their home — and their hearts — to all four.

Michelle is known around St. Anthony for her kindness and selflessness. Despite the challenges of raising nine children, she constantly looks for ways to serve others. Friends say she’s the first to show up when someone needs help and rarely asks for anything in return.

Recently, the family faced a major setback. While giving another family a ride to Primary Children’s Hospital for their child’s medical appointment, the engine in their commuter car blew. The Polls were left with only their 15-passenger van, and to keep things running smoothly, Michelle’s husband had to borrow a friend’s truck just to get to work.

That’s when a Secret Santa stepped in.

Watch the surprise in the video player above!