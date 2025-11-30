Seeing the best and forgiving the worst - East Idaho News

“Always pray to have eyes that see the best, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith.”

This beautiful quote reminds us that spiritual growth begins with perspective. When we choose to see the best in others, we invite compassion and gratitude into our lives. It’s not about ignoring reality—it’s about focusing on the light even when the world feels dim. A grateful heart can find blessings in simple things, and eyes trained on goodness can spot divine grace in ordinary moments.

The Power of Forgiveness and Release

A heart that forgives the worst carries peace that cannot be shaken. Forgiveness doesn’t mean we condone what was done—it means we refuse to let bitterness take root. Holding on to pain only weighs down the spirit, while releasing it allows love to flow freely again. And when our minds learn to forget the bad—not by erasing memories but by refusing to dwell in them—we make space for healing, joy, and new beginnings. Forgiveness and forgetfulness in this sense are acts of spiritual freedom, reminding us that we are not defined by the wounds of the past but by how we rise above them.

Faith that Endures through All Things

Finally, a soul that never loses faith stands unshaken through life’s storms. Faith is not the absence of struggle; it’s the quiet certainty that there is purpose even in pain, light even in darkness. It connects us to something greater than ourselves—something eternal and good. When we combine vision, forgiveness, release, and faith, we cultivate a spirit that not only survives but shines. Each day becomes an opportunity to practice seeing the best, forgiving deeply, and trusting completely that life, guided by divine love, is unfolding exactly as it should.

