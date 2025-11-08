Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel to hold 19th annual Veterans Day Powwow - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel.

FORT HALL — The Shoshone Bannock Casino Hotel is honored to present our 19th annual Veterans Day Powwow on Friday, Nov. 14, a heartfelt tribute to veterans from all walks of life. This special event is open to the community, and offers a vibrant celebration of culture, honor, and unity.

Grand entry will take place at 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Chiefs Event Center, welcoming dancers, drummers, and spectators from all surrounding communities for an inspiring gathering.

The host drum for the event is Cree Confederation, whose powerful rhythms will ignite excitement and energy throughout the weekend. This family-friendly event will feature traditional Native American music from local and out-of-state drum groups, as well as both competitive and non-competitive dancing for all ages, creating a memorable experience for everyone.

There will be a special Veterans Dance to honor the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of our veterans. Guests can also explore a selection of vendor booths offering a variety of unique, handmade items. Additionally, veteran tables will be available for families wishing to pay tribute to their loved ones who have served.