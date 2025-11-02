Slow cooker creamy angel chicken pasta - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

If you’ve never heard of or had slow cooker angel chicken pasta, you’re in good company! However, once you have your first bite of this moist and tender chicken smothered in a creamy tasty sauce and served on a bed of angel hair pasta, you will be hooked. Ingredients 1/2 cup butter

2 0.7-ounce packets Italian dressing mix powder

1 cup chicken broth

2 cans golden mushroom soup

8 ounces cream cheese

1 16-ounce box angel hair pasta

2-3 lbs frozen or thawed boneless skinless chicken breasts or chicken tenderloins Instructions Mix butter, Italian dressing mix, broth, soup, and cream cheese in a saucepot on top of the stove. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until melted and well mixed. Place the chicken in the slow cooker, pour sauce over, and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours. Before serving, cook pasta according to package directions and drain.

