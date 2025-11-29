 Streets were packed during 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade - East Idaho News
Pocatello

Streets were packed during 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade

EastIdahoNews.com Staff

Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com

The Grinch kept a close eye on the crowd during the 2025 Christmas Night Light Parade.
The Grinch kept a close eye on the crowd during the 2025 Christmas Night Light Parade. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com
POCATELLO — Streets were packed in the Gate City Friday during the 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade.

The Christmas Night Lights Parade took place on the day that it has for at least 35 years, the day after Thanksgiving.

“It’s really the official beginning of the Christmas season,” Stephanie Palagi, president of Historic Downtown Pocatello, told EastIdahoNews.com this week.

This year’s parade theme was “Traditions of Christmas Past.”

The following are photos of the parade taken by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com:

The Idaho Power float makes its way down Main Street during the 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade.
Children look out the window of a homemade gingerbread house float as it makes its way through the 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade.
Children look out the window of a homemade gingerbread house float as it makes its way through the 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade.
A brightly decorated vintage truck, a crowd favorite each year, rolls down the route during the 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade.
Santa waves to spectators from atop a decorated fire truck during the 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade, exciting crowds as he rolls through.
A parade volunteer , bringing holiday cheer to bundled up spectators along the route hands out candy to excited children during the 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade.
The Grinch marches down the route during the 2025 Christmas Lights Parade, drawing cheers from bundled-up spectators lining the street.
