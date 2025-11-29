Streets were packed during 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Streets were packed in the Gate City Friday during the 2025 Christmas Night Lights Parade.
The Christmas Night Lights Parade took place on the day that it has for at least 35 years, the day after Thanksgiving.
“It’s really the official beginning of the Christmas season,” Stephanie Palagi, president of Historic Downtown Pocatello, told EastIdahoNews.com this week.
This year’s parade theme was “Traditions of Christmas Past.”
The following are photos of the parade taken by Kyle Riley, EastIdahoNews.com: