Suspicious death of 19-year-old man in Bannock County - East Idaho News

INKOM — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office are investigating the suspicious death of a 19-year-old man found the morning of Saturday, Nov. 1, on private property in Inkom.

The Bannock County Coroner’s Office identified the man on Monday afternoon as Jonas Diaz-Edgeman of Pocatello, who is also known as Jonas Diaz or Dario Diaz. Before Diaz-Edgeman’s name was officially released, his grandfather, Ronald Diaz, identified him on Facebook as tributes and condolences poured in on social media.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause and manner of death, according to a county news release.

Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the community and thanked the public for its patience as the investigation continues.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more information becomes available.