Taylor Swift sparks sales surge for Utah jewelry brand - East Idaho News

PARK CITY, Utah (KSL TV) — A Park City jewelry company is seeing a surge in business after pop superstar Taylor Swift was photographed wearing one of its pieces.

Jaclyn and Kevin Elbaum, owners of Audry Rose Jewelry, said orders have skyrocketed and website traffic is up 800% since Swift was spotted in New York wearing their lock necklace paired with a diamond trail lariat.

“I don’t know if she realizes what impact she makes to these small businesses that she blows up,” said Audry Rose Jewelry co-owner Jaclyn Elbaum.

She and her husband launched Audry Rose Jewelry 10 years ago while raising their family in Park City.

“We find it’s great in terms of talent, in terms of just finding like good high-value, high-moral people. So we’ve been so pleased here. And even the modeling community, you become friends with everybody. It’s a lot tighter knit, a lot more of almost a small town feel or everybody’s rooting for you,” Kevin Elbaum said.

Jaclyn said she learned about the celebrity endorsement Thursday night when a friend sent her a photo of Swift.

“I zoomed in and noticed she was wearing our necklace,” Jaclyn said. “We had no idea she ordered it.”

The Elbaums said the purchase was made in August, and Swift received the package just hours before she wore the jewelry publicly.

The couple said this piece in particular has a lot of sentimental value.

“The one she got specifically with the diamond trail lariat I had designed for my mom’s 70th birthday,” Jaclyn said.

She said the necklace’s chain was inspired by an antique watch chain.

“This chain in particular is handmade and is named after our daughter, Sloan,” Kevin said.

“With gold prices soaring this year, it’s been a rough year,” Jaclyn said. “This moment felt so gratifying. We really needed it.”

The Audry Rose team sent Swift a thank-you note, hoping to hear back from the singer someday.

“I think this is something that she does intentionally, that she really wants to support and promote,” Kevin said. “Even the fact they paid full price when clearly they could have reached out, not only got it for free, but we would have paid them to take it.”

The Elbaums said they’re trying to open a brick-and-mortar store somewhere in Utah. Their goal is to be located on Park City’s Main Street.