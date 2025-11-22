The "Great Idaho Potato Grab" is happening today. Here's how to get a free bag of potatoes. - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — The “Great Idaho Potato Grab” is happening Saturday and you get can a free bag of spuds thanks to some local businesses.

Double M AG & Irrigation is partnering with Liberty Gold and Driscoll Potato to give away bags of potatoes in Blackfoot, American Falls and Aberdeen in what organizers are calling the “Great Idaho Potato Grab.”

“We are setting it up as a drive-thru so all patrons need to do is drive up, grab the bag of potatoes and away they go,” the company says in a news release.

Each patron will get a 10 lb. bag of spuds. The giveaways will happen at the following Double M locations on Saturday, Nov. 22:

Blackfoot: 489 W. Hwy 39 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

American Falls: 522 Lincoln Street – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Aberdeen: 1801 South 2800 West – 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

“We are hoping to give away tons (literally and figuratively) of potatoes to the communities we love and appreciate so much,” the company says.