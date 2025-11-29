These tamales are like nothing you've ever tasted - East Idaho News

These tamales are like nothing you’ve ever tastedPublished at | Updated at
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an East Idaho Eats encore. This article was originally published on Dec. 20, 2024.
IDAHO FALLS – Ricco Lanauze is the owner of Tamales Inc. and has a new take on tamales.
“We wanted to create something different,” Lanauze said. “We wanted to do something nobody else has done.”
Their tamales are smothered and loaded with rice, red salsa, salsa verde, cheese sauce, onions, sour cream, guacamole, parsley and topped with Takis. They burst with flavor in a way regular tamales don’t.
The main meats they use are pork, chicken, and beef. EastIdahoNews.com tried the chicken and beef tamales. They are all slow-cooked overnight and shredded.
The tamales are a labor of love. It takes at least seven hours to make one batch of tamales.
Lanauze says they experimented a lot to make these tamales, and people seem to like it.
We also tried the crazy corn in a cup with mayonnaise, sour cream, tajin, lime, corn and their special blend of cheese and spices. The warm and flavorful corn is savory and has a kick. For an even bigger kick, customers can choose a higher spice level.
Tamales Inc. also has frozen horchata, which can be regular flavored or with strawberry. They are perfectly sweet, thick and icy.
Lanauze says they even take requests. If you have a menu idea, message Tamales Inc. on Facebook or Instagram.
Tamales Inc. is located at 475 Park Avenue, Idaho Falls. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This story is brought to you by Pony Express Car Wash, Idaho's premier express car wash destination, renowned for its commitment to exceptional service and quality. Voted the No. 1 car wash company in Idaho for three consecutive years, we pride ourselves on delivering an unparalleled experience for every vehicle and customer. Our state-of-the-art facility utilizes name-brand soaps and cutting-edge equipment to ensure your car receives the ultimate clean. Established in eastern Idaho in 2019, Pony Express is proud to be a locally owned and operated company that caters to the unique car washing needs of our Idaho Friends and neighbors. We invite you to experience the difference at Pony Express, where your satisfaction is our ultimate goal.