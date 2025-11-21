Utah woman sentenced for vandalizing ancient petroglyphs - East Idaho News

KANAB — A Utah woman was sentenced on Monday for defacing ancient petroglyphs last year, officials said.

Daniela Ganassim Ericksen, 47, was sentenced Monday to 12 months’ probation and ordered to pay $14,853.36 in fines and restitution for vandalizing petroglyphs on Bureau of Land Management (BLM) land in Kane County, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah announced.

On Nov. 23, 2024, Ericksen entered BLM land near the confluence of Buckskin and Wire Pass in Kane County and vandalized a petroglyph panel on a rock face, described as “archeological resources.”

The following day, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office released images of Ericksen in the act, along with her suspected vehicle, seeking tips from the public.

Officials said the cost to restore and repair the damage is $11,853.36.