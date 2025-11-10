 Veterans Day 2025 free food and discounts - East Idaho News
Veterans Day deals

Veterans Day 2025 free food and discounts

veteran and girl with flags
Envato stock image
Restaurants across eastern Idaho are thanking those who have served or are currently serving our country with freebies and discounts on Veterans Day.

Here is a list of local restaurants and fast food places offering deals for veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 11. If we have missed any, email news@eastidahonews.com.

Outback Steakhouse

Free 3-course meal Nov. 10 and 11.

Broulim’s

The grocery store is giving away 6-packs of glazed doughnuts to veterans on Nov. 11.

Pick Me Up

Veterans receive a free 24-ounce drink (excludes energy drinks). Must present military ID.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering free meals to veterans and active-duty military. Additionally, guests can purchase a prepaid pint of beer for a veteran, accompanied by a special message, through its “Buy a Vet a Beer” promotion. For any beers not claimed, the funds will be donated to a local veterans charity.

Chick-fil-A

Veterans and active duty personnel will receive either free 8-piece chicken nuggets or a Chick-fil-A sandwich when they present their military ID.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military members eat free when they choose on of the following items:

  • Old Timer Burger with fries
  • Chicken bacon ranch quesadilla
  • 3 Chicken Crispers
  • Soup bowl with side salad

Firehouse Subs

Veterans and active duty members will have access to a buy 1, get 1 free, regular sandwich on Nov. 11.

Little Caesars

Veterans and military members can get a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo on Nov. 11 when they show proof of service.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is offering 50% off of all items on Nov. 11, if shown military ID.

Perkins

When veterans and military personnel show their IDs on Nov. 11, they can receive a free Fabulous Five for breakfast from Perkins.

IHOP

IHOP is offering veterans and military personnel a free short stack of red, white and blue pancake combo that also comes with eggs, hash browns, and 2 pieces of bacon. Only valid Nov. 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jakers Bar and Grill

On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can have access to 50% off of any meal, when they show valid military ID.

Olive Garden

When veterans and active duty members go to Olive Garden and show proof of service, they can receive a free entree from a special veterans menu!

Red Robin

Veterans and military personnel can come into Red Robin on Nov. 11, and receive a free Big Red Tavern with a bottomless side. Only available when dining in.

Reeds Dairy

Active military members and veterans can show proof of service, and receive a free single waffle cone.

Smitty’s Pancake and Steakhouse

Veterans can show proof of service and receive one free meal, choosing from the following:

  • Chicken fried steak and eggs breakfast
  • Meat and eggs pancake breakfast
  • German pancake
  • Any sandwich, wrap or hamburger meal

Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering military members and veterans a free tall iced or hot coffee.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and military members can receive a meal voucher at Texas Roadhouse with a valid form of military ID to receive a free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Wendy’s

Veterans with military ID can receive a free sandwich on Nov. 10.

Arby’s

Veterans and military personnel can receive a free classic roast beef sandwich with proof of service.

Stockman’s

On Nov. 11th, veterans can enjoy a 20% off discount at Stockmans.

Smokin Fins

When military personnel and veterans come in on Nov. 11, they will receive 10% off any item.

Homestead Pizza

If veterans present a veteran ID, they will receive a free personal pizza.

