Veterans Day 2025 free food and discounts - East Idaho News

Veterans Day 2025 free food and discountsPublished at | Updated at
Restaurants across eastern Idaho are thanking those who have served or are currently serving our country with freebies and discounts on Veterans Day.
Here is a list of local restaurants and fast food places offering deals for veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 11. If we have missed any, email news@eastidahonews.com.
Outback Steakhouse
Free 3-course meal Nov. 10 and 11.
Broulim’s
The grocery store is giving away 6-packs of glazed doughnuts to veterans on Nov. 11.
Pick Me Up
Veterans receive a free 24-ounce drink (excludes energy drinks). Must present military ID.
Applebee’s
Applebee’s is offering free meals to veterans and active-duty military. Additionally, guests can purchase a prepaid pint of beer for a veteran, accompanied by a special message, through its “Buy a Vet a Beer” promotion. For any beers not claimed, the funds will be donated to a local veterans charity.
Chick-fil-A
Veterans and active duty personnel will receive either free 8-piece chicken nuggets or a Chick-fil-A sandwich when they present their military ID.
Chili’s
Veterans and active military members eat free when they choose on of the following items:
- Old Timer Burger with fries
- Chicken bacon ranch quesadilla
- 3 Chicken Crispers
- Soup bowl with side salad
Firehouse Subs
Veterans and active duty members will have access to a buy 1, get 1 free, regular sandwich on Nov. 11.
Little Caesars
Veterans and military members can get a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo on Nov. 11 when they show proof of service.
MOD Pizza
MOD Pizza is offering 50% off of all items on Nov. 11, if shown military ID.
Perkins
When veterans and military personnel show their IDs on Nov. 11, they can receive a free Fabulous Five for breakfast from Perkins.
IHOP
IHOP is offering veterans and military personnel a free short stack of red, white and blue pancake combo that also comes with eggs, hash browns, and 2 pieces of bacon. Only valid Nov. 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jakers Bar and Grill
On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can have access to 50% off of any meal, when they show valid military ID.
Olive Garden
When veterans and active duty members go to Olive Garden and show proof of service, they can receive a free entree from a special veterans menu!
Red Robin
Veterans and military personnel can come into Red Robin on Nov. 11, and receive a free Big Red Tavern with a bottomless side. Only available when dining in.
Reeds Dairy
Active military members and veterans can show proof of service, and receive a free single waffle cone.
Smitty’s Pancake and Steakhouse
Veterans can show proof of service and receive one free meal, choosing from the following:
- Chicken fried steak and eggs breakfast
- Meat and eggs pancake breakfast
- German pancake
- Any sandwich, wrap or hamburger meal
Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Veterans Day.
Starbucks
Starbucks is offering military members and veterans a free tall iced or hot coffee.
Texas Roadhouse
Veterans and military members can receive a meal voucher at Texas Roadhouse with a valid form of military ID to receive a free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.
Wendy’s
Veterans with military ID can receive a free sandwich on Nov. 10.
Arby’s
Veterans and military personnel can receive a free classic roast beef sandwich with proof of service.
Stockman’s
On Nov. 11th, veterans can enjoy a 20% off discount at Stockmans.
Smokin Fins
When military personnel and veterans come in on Nov. 11, they will receive 10% off any item.
Homestead Pizza
If veterans present a veteran ID, they will receive a free personal pizza.