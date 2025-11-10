Veterans Day 2025 free food and discounts - East Idaho News

Restaurants across eastern Idaho are thanking those who have served or are currently serving our country with freebies and discounts on Veterans Day.

Here is a list of local restaurants and fast food places offering deals for veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 11. If we have missed any, email news@eastidahonews.com.

Outback Steakhouse

Free 3-course meal Nov. 10 and 11.

Broulim’s

The grocery store is giving away 6-packs of glazed doughnuts to veterans on Nov. 11.

Pick Me Up

Veterans receive a free 24-ounce drink (excludes energy drinks). Must present military ID.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering free meals to veterans and active-duty military. Additionally, guests can purchase a prepaid pint of beer for a veteran, accompanied by a special message, through its “Buy a Vet a Beer” promotion. For any beers not claimed, the funds will be donated to a local veterans charity.

Chick-fil-A

Veterans and active duty personnel will receive either free 8-piece chicken nuggets or a Chick-fil-A sandwich when they present their military ID.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military members eat free when they choose on of the following items:

Old Timer Burger with fries

Chicken bacon ranch quesadilla

3 Chicken Crispers

Soup bowl with side salad

Firehouse Subs

Veterans and active duty members will have access to a buy 1, get 1 free, regular sandwich on Nov. 11.

Little Caesars

Veterans and military members can get a free HOT-N-READY lunch combo on Nov. 11 when they show proof of service.

MOD Pizza

MOD Pizza is offering 50% off of all items on Nov. 11, if shown military ID.

Perkins

When veterans and military personnel show their IDs on Nov. 11, they can receive a free Fabulous Five for breakfast from Perkins.

IHOP

IHOP is offering veterans and military personnel a free short stack of red, white and blue pancake combo that also comes with eggs, hash browns, and 2 pieces of bacon. Only valid Nov. 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jakers Bar and Grill

On Nov. 11, veterans and active military can have access to 50% off of any meal, when they show valid military ID.

Olive Garden

When veterans and active duty members go to Olive Garden and show proof of service, they can receive a free entree from a special veterans menu!

Red Robin

Veterans and military personnel can come into Red Robin on Nov. 11, and receive a free Big Red Tavern with a bottomless side. Only available when dining in.

Reeds Dairy

Active military members and veterans can show proof of service, and receive a free single waffle cone.

Smitty’s Pancake and Steakhouse

Veterans can show proof of service and receive one free meal, choosing from the following:

Chicken fried steak and eggs breakfast

Meat and eggs pancake breakfast

German pancake

Any sandwich, wrap or hamburger meal

Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Veterans Day.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering military members and veterans a free tall iced or hot coffee.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and military members can receive a meal voucher at Texas Roadhouse with a valid form of military ID to receive a free meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 11.

Wendy’s

Veterans with military ID can receive a free sandwich on Nov. 10.

Arby’s

Veterans and military personnel can receive a free classic roast beef sandwich with proof of service.

Stockman’s

On Nov. 11th, veterans can enjoy a 20% off discount at Stockmans.

Smokin Fins

When military personnel and veterans come in on Nov. 11, they will receive 10% off any item.

Homestead Pizza

If veterans present a veteran ID, they will receive a free personal pizza.