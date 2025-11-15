WATCH: All our Secret Santa surprises from week #2 - East Idaho News

WATCH: All our Secret Santa surprises from week #2Published at
A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.
Here is a collection of all our Secret Santa surprises from our second week – November 9-15, 2025.
Watch in the video player above.