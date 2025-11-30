WATCH: Rexburg choirs partner with actor Kirby Heyborne for Christmas music video - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Emmy-nominated actor and musician Kirby Heyborne has teamed up with two Rexburg-based choirs to release a new Christmas music video.

Heyborne, best known as the star of BYUtv’s “Making Good”, traveled to Rexburg the Monday before Thanksgiving to film the project with 130 local singers — 70 from the Rexburg Children’s Choir and 60 from the newly formed Wings of Song Choir. The next evening, he performed a live concert with the children’s choir to a full house.

“Kirby was a delight to work with,” said choir director Ben Watson. “We’ve performed with many notable artists since the founding of the choir, and collaborating with Kirby was truly remarkable. Not only is he a wonderful entertainer, but he is also one of the nicest people on planet Earth. The singers had such a great time performing with him.”

The video features Heyborne on lead vocals for “Do You Have Room?” by Shawna Edwards. It was filmed inside the Madison Junior High School auditorium by videographer Nick Sales, whose previous work includes projects with The Piano Guys. This is the first time Heyborne has recorded a music video with a combined children’s and adult choral ensemble.

The Rexburg Children’s Choir has collaborated with several nationally recognized performers, including “American Idol” winner Iam Tongi, Disney star Adassa Candiani, Grammy nominee Jenny Oaks Baker, Dove Award winner Fernando Ortega, GENTRI, and Mat and Savanna Shaw. The choir has also been featured on “NBC Nightly News” and “Inside Edition.”

Aevium Films produced the new music video, with sound engineering by Ken Dudley. Filming took just one hour, during which the auditorium was transformed into a warm, cinematic Christmas backdrop. Richard and Peggy Larsen Farms sponsored the concert.

The release marks the first official collaboration between the Rexburg Children’s Choir and the Wings of Song Choir, a community ensemble launched this fall for adult singers. Together, the groups unite musicians from elementary age through adulthood in a shared celebration of the Christmas season.

Watch the music video in the player above.