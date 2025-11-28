Well-known doctor killed in Bonneville County crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A well-known local obstetrician was killed in a vehicle crash on Thanksgiving Day in Bonneville County.

The crash occurred at 15th West near 81st South, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the crash.

Deputies from Bonneville and Bingham County responded to the area at approximately 6:30 p.m. along with Idaho Falls Ambulance and Shelley Fire Department. Emergency personnel arrived to find a single vehicle had overturned with a man inside, according to the release.

Life-saving measures were taken at the scene but it was determined the man had died from his injuries.

Deputies identified the man as 46-year-old Steven Adams of Bingham County. Adams was a doctor with OB/GYN Associates of Idaho Falls, according to the company website.

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to the clinic for comment, but has not received a response.

Deputies say that preliminary information indicated Adams was traveling south on 15th West and lost control of his vehicle after overtaking a vehicle traveling in the same direction.

No other information is expected to be released.