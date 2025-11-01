Who will win the spot for seat 2 on the Ammon City Council? - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

AMMON — One candidate is running against the incumbent for Seat 2 on the Ammon City Council this November.

The newcomer, Nolan Wheeler, is hoping to secure the city council seat from incumbent Russell Slack.

To learn more about the candidates’ platforms, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

QUESTIONS

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Slack: I’ve lived in the same home in Ammon for nearly 20 years, where my wife and I raised our children and built lasting friendships with our neighbors. For more than 25 years, I have worked in finance, beginning in commercial banking and private lending, then leading an angel investment group, and later managing a financial planning practice serving over 900 clients. Recently, I sold that ownership and started Guided Seasons Wealth Advisors to focus on a smaller group of clients with complex planning and investment needs.

Beyond my career, I’ve been deeply involved in public service and civic leadership. I served Ammon for more than 18 years, with time on the Planning and Zoning Committee and multiple terms as a City Councilman. I also spent 10 years in the military, experiences that reinforced my values of hard work, service, and integrity.

In addition, I served a decade as a board member of the EITC Scholarship Foundation (now CEI), raising funds to expand educational opportunities. I was a board member of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and past president of the Eastern Idaho Estate Planning Council. I’ve also enjoyed mentoring youth through the Boy Scouts and church service.

These experiences—spanning family, career, military, and community service—have shaped my perspective and strengthened my commitment to serving the people of Ammon with dedication, responsibility, and vision.

Wheeler: I was born and raised in Ammon. I enjoyed the time I spent at Hillview, Ammon Elementary, Sandcreek Middle School, and graduating from Hillcrest High School. After high school I wanted to serve my country. I joined the U.S. Navy where I completed three Aircraft Carrier Deployments, serving during the Operation Iraq Freedom and Enduring Freedom conflict. After 10 years I was honorably discharged. After the military, I decided to earn my bachelor’s degree in criminal justice homeland security through ECPI university in Virginia Beach, VA. After 15 years of living on the east coast my wife, Meagan, and I decided it was time to move back to be closer to our families who live in the Idaho Falls and Ammon areas. 6 years ago, we moved back to Ammon with our two boys Preston and Conner. Our youngest son Dillon was born July of 2023. I currently am working for BBSI as a Risk and Safety Consultant. At BBSI we not only support businesses, but we strive to enrich our community by supporting our schools, chambers of commerce, and non-profits, both financially and through volunteering. I am currently working on the Environmental Management Site-Specific Advisory Board (EM SSAB) or as better known as Idaho Cleanup Citizens Advisory Board. BBSI has supported me being able to help provide CPR and Safety training at Safety fest in Pocatello and Twin Falls. I am currently just three classes away from earning my master’s degree in occupational health and safety. I also have and continue to volunteer my time as a Head Coach for a local Friday Night Flag Football Team.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Wheeler: My proudest accomplishments are marring my wonderful wife and the three boys we have together; the time I spent serving in the U.S. Navy to include seeing the world and learning about the different cultures there are. Earning my bachelor’s degree. Also, I will be graduating from Columbia Southern University in March of 2026 earning my master’s degree in occupational health and safety. I do enjoy being involved with safety, it allows me to meet new people and what they do in their professions and ways I can help them to be protected and protect their employees.

Slack: Personally, my proudest accomplishment is my 25-year marriage to my wife, Kara, and raising two wonderful children who are pursuing their own dreams. One is studying to become a medical doctor and the other preparing for a career in nursing. Both have grown into adults with strong faith in their Savior and a desire to serve others. My daughter recently chose to dedicate the next 18 months of her life to serve the people of Cusco, Peru. She beams with joy as she heads to this new adventure, which fills me with pride.

I am equally proud that my children have grown up watching me serve this community through public office, military service, civic boards, and local organizations. They have seen firsthand that strong family values extend beyond the home and shape the life of neighborhoods, schools, and cities.

My hope is that this example continues to impress upon them the importance of being engaged, giving back, and carrying forward the values of integrity, responsibility, and service. Ultimately, I believe we are raising the future leaders who will positively impact the communities where they live, work, and raise families of their own.

Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Slack: I am seeking political office because I care deeply about Ammon and the people who call it home. My wife and I have lived here for nearly 20 years, raised our children here, and built lasting relationships with neighbors. Over that time, I have served this community in many roles, the Planning and Zoning Committee, the City Council, in the military, and through leadership on civic and nonprofit boards. These experiences reflect my belief that strong communities are built on service, responsibility, and long-term vision.

My platform is straightforward:

Responsible growth: Growth is inevitable, but it must be guided by clear ordinances and thoughtful planning that protect our small-town feel, preserve farmland where possible, and create neighborhoods connected by schools, parks, walkways, and safe streets.

Growth is inevitable, but it must be guided by clear ordinances and thoughtful planning that protect our small-town feel, preserve farmland where possible, and create neighborhoods connected by schools, parks, walkways, and safe streets. Infrastructure and safety: Ammon must continue investing in roads, utilities, and public safety to keep pace with growth. We have done more with less than most cities our size, but sustainable funding for streets and strong support for the Sheriff’s contract remain top priorities.

Ammon must continue investing in roads, utilities, and public safety to keep pace with growth. We have done more with less than most cities our size, but sustainable funding for streets and strong support for the Sheriff’s contract remain top priorities. Fiscal responsibility: With one of the lowest levy rates for a city our size, we must deliver essential services efficiently while rebuilding reserves and ensuring long-term stability.

I believe Ammon’s future can be both prosperous and community-centered, and I want to continue working to ensure it remains a safe, affordable, and connected place to live.

Wheeler: I have always considered the city of Ammon to be my home, no matter where my travels have taken me. I have seen a lot of growth and improvements in this great city, but there is always something that is overlooked or even forgotten and with input from the citizens I will bring these concerns to the city council members and the mayor. We need to prioritize local infrastructure and public safety to ensure that our neighborhoods are safe. I currently look around the city of Ammon and want to do more to help the citizens and the City of Ammon because I feel like I need to do more and that is why I feel like being part of City Council is the best way to help.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Wheeler: While visiting with citizens in Ammon, we agree that there is an ongoing concern for the rapid growth and infrastructure strain. It has also been brought to my attention, and I even noticed the concern about needing traffic lights to help with the flow of traffic on 17th and Midway it is very difficult to turn west if you are on Midway with so much traffic that is on 17th. It doesn’t take very long to see that many streets have been overlooked that do need some attention and lots of repairs. I will continue to have on-going communication with the citizens of Ammon and they can reach out to me on my Facebook page “Nolan Wheeler for Ammon City Council” or my email “nolan4ammoncitycouncil@gmail.com”

Slack: The greatest challenges facing Ammon are road deterioration, traffic congestion, and managing continued growth. In addition, many residents want a more connected community with walkways, bike paths, safe streets for pedestrians, and development that maintains our small-town feel.

Ammon has already made significant progress in addressing traffic and infrastructure. The new bridge on 17th Street, funded through a federal partnership, will serve the community for generations. Work on 1st Street is also underway, with Ammon joining Bonneville County and federal partners to widen the road to five lanes in 2026. In addition, the city has secured multi-year funding to repair deteriorated streets and improve dangerous intersections. My focus is ensuring residents clearly see the value of these investments so they will continue to support future street funding efforts.

When it comes to development, we cannot stop growth, but we can guide it. I’ve worked closely with Planning and Zoning to refine ordinances and policies that encourage neighborhoods where residents feel connected through schools, churches, parks, and walkways. I championed new definitions for high-density housing that require proximity to schools, parks, and major intersections, preventing large projects from overrunning traditional family neighborhoods.

By focusing on infrastructure, safety, and thoughtful development, we can preserve the character of Ammon while preparing for the future.

How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Slack: I don’t often know the political leanings of the people I converse with, and that’s not important to me. The work of the City Council is nonpartisan. Our focus is on providing essential services, maintaining one of the lowest levy rates for a city our size in Idaho while ensuring residents enjoy reliable utilities, safe neighborhoods, and well-maintained roads. City government should give people peace of mind that when they turn on the tap, flush the toilet, or drive to work, things simply work.

I have never shied away from difficult conversations or decisions. At times, those decisions mean we cannot provide funding for a project or group that truly needs or wants it. I listen carefully, weigh the facts, and make choices based on what will serve the greatest good for our community while still respecting the concerns of those in the minority. Sometimes this leads to sharp disagreements with fellow council members. But at the end of the day, six of us each vote our conscience and still maintain friendships. It has been a privilege to work alongside people of such high character.

Communication is central to that approach. I make myself available to residents through phone calls, emails, face-to-face conversations, and by being consistently present at public meetings where anyone is welcome to pull me aside. I want people to know their voices matter, even when we don’t fully agree. By fostering open dialogue and remaining accessible, I can best represent all residents of Ammon.

Wheeler: I want to have an open dialog and to be available to answer questions and receive input from the citizens. This can be done by using the email that is available through the city once elected. Or the citizens of Ammon can reach me on my Facebook page “Nolan Wheeler for Ammon City Council” or my email address nolan4ammoncitycouncil@gmail.com. I am happy to bring these concerns from the citizens of Ammon to the attention of the council and mayor at the city council meetings. If I am elected, I will talk with my fellow council members about these concerns that have been received from the citizens.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Wheeler: After reviewing the budget, I would like to see the money that was approved from the street levy be put into roads that have been overlooked for many years. I was informed by a concerned citizen that Central Ave. was going to be repaired 17 years ago and has not been touched. So, I would focus on fixing and or repairing roads in Ammon. Growth is going to continue, I have noticed that in the past two years we have added about 2,000 more citizens in that time.

I think the city can review and renegotiate contracts, eliminate redundant services, or find more cost-effective providers.

Slack: Many city departments, like water and sewer, are funded by user fees rather than property taxes, which makes them easier to maintain consistently. The real challenge lies in the General Fund, which supports parks, the building department, fiber, and general administration. Streets, in particular, have no dedicated funding source until recently. With nearly a hundred miles of road, ongoing maintenance like chip seal and major repairs is a constant need. The temporary street levy is a help, but it doesn’t begin to cover full road replacements that require new pipes and pavement to revitalize aging neighborhoods. Without these improvements, areas risk falling into disrepair.

Another critical area is public safety. We contract with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department, which saves the city money compared to running our own police force. They do an excellent job, but with the county’s rapid growth, their funding is stretched thin, creating pressure on our contract.

On the budget side, we’ve already made tough cuts. This year we eliminated key positions, including not replacing our IT director, and delayed hiring for other roles in order to rebuild the city’s reserves, which have been drawn down by major upfront street projects.

Despite having half the staff of cities our size, Ammon continues to do more with less. My priority is to secure sustainable funding for roads and public safety while keeping our budget lean and efficient, so we can meet the needs of today and prepare for the future.

The population in the Ammon area is growing rapidly. What is the best way to responsibly handle this growth and the issues that come with it?

Slack: Growth in our area is inevitable, but it can be managed responsibly. We live in a highly desirable part of Idaho, and residents have been clear that they want Ammon to maintain its small-town feel. While farmland around the city will continue to change, we can shape new development in ways that preserve the character of our community.

That means designing neighborhoods that feel connected with beautiful corridors, safe walking paths, and communities where families can easily access schools, parks, churches, and stores. It also means protecting our commercial corridors so that as we grow, residents can reach essential services without long commutes.

Partnership with Bonneville County is critical. If high-density developments are restricted in the city but allowed just across the street in the county, we lose the ability to require wider roads, safe intersections, walkways, and parks. We also lose the tax base those residents would contribute to help fund roads and public safety. For that reason, we must encourage growth within city limits where it can be guided responsibly.

At the same time, we cannot be so restrictive that development is pushed elsewhere. The key is to maintain clear ordinances and building codes that set expectations, while working closely with our neighbors in Bonneville County and Idaho Falls to ensure regional growth benefits everyone. Responsible planning, not reaction, is how Ammon can keep its small-town feel while preparing for the future.

Wheeler: With Ammon growing so much and so quickly, an immediate improvement that should be made with the council members is the ongoing traffic concerns we all have noticed traffic is and will be an ongoing concern and how to keep up with growth. With the street levy that has been passed recently the city legislators need to remember other parts of Ammon that have been overlooked in the past, specifically I have noticed the road east of Ammon Elementary (Central Ave) that is in bad shape. I and others also believe that Ammon is in need of its own police force.

What is the best way to provide affordable housing opportunities in Ammon as housing costs continue to rise?

Wheeler: With the City of Ammon continuing to grow and doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, the best way to help with affordable housing is to create local incentives for affordable housing units and use density bonuses that will allow somewhat more units in a smaller lot size, but this will also increase a lot more traffic problems then we have right now. This is why I think we need to focus more on infrastructure at this time.

Slack: Housing costs are rising across the country, and Ammon is no exception. While we cannot control every market force, we can take steps to provide a variety of housing options that allow families, young professionals, and seniors to continue calling Ammon home.

One challenge we face is the push for larger lots and less dense neighborhoods. While understandable, this trend makes affordable housing harder to provide, accelerates the loss of farmland, and increases infrastructure costs as communities sprawl farther apart.

The first step is ensuring thoughtful zoning ordinances. By guiding higher-density housing to areas near schools, parks, and commercial corridors, we can create more affordable options without disrupting family-based neighborhoods. This approach helps balance growth with the small-town character residents value.

Second, we should work with builders on creative solutions. For example, adjusting certain design requirements, like yard dimensions or garage placement, can allow developments to feel less dense while still making efficient use of land. Collaboration with developers can help deliver affordability without sacrificing community design.

Third, coordination with Bonneville County and Idaho Falls is critical. If the City does not provide opportunities for affordable housing, growth will move into the county, where standards may not require adequate infrastructure or amenities. By keeping development inside city limits, we retain the ability to shape neighborhoods with proper roads, utilities, and community features.

With careful planning and regional cooperation, Ammon can grow responsibly while preserving affordability and quality of life.