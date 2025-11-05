You have to see this! Dramatic footage shows security guard save woman from being hit by train - East Idaho News

A CLOSE CALL — A woman is lucky to be alive thanks to a security guard who saved her when she stepped in front of an oncoming train.

The viral video of the heart-stopping incident happened in October in Kayseri, Turkey. A woman is seen standing on a train platform looking at her phone. She then looks to her right and waits for the train across from her to pass by but she failed to look to her left, where a train was headed directly towards her.

“Can’t stress the ‘both’ in ‘look both ways’ enough,” one viewer commented on the video.

The quickly approaching train started blowing its horn but the woman didn’t stop. A security guard standing nearby saw the woman step onto the train track and in a split-second, he quickly reached out and pulled her back onto the platform. Footage shows bystanders looking at the woman and security guard as they fell to the ground while the train came to a stop.

“Whoa quick thinking and even quicker action! Very nicely done sir bravo!” another comment on the video reads.

Once back on her feet again, the woman is seen talking with the security guard and shaking his hand.

Kayseri Transportation said the woman was wearing headphones when this happened. They reminded passengers to stay aware of their surroundings when in public.

“This incident serves as an important reminder for all of us,” the transportation authority said in a statement. “We thank our security guard for his attention and sense of responsibility. However, what we really need to pay attention to is that all our passengers be more careful and aware on the rail systems.”