Beloved Dixie's Diner waitress is given a gift from a Secret Santa while eating lunch with her boss - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

A beloved longtime waitress at Dixie’s Diner received an unexpected holiday blessing this week after learning she had been selected for a Secret Santa surprise.

For years, Gretl has been a familiar face to weekend breakfast crowds at Dixie’s Diner in Idaho Falls. Known for her warmth, kindness, and dedication, she’s earned the love of both coworkers and the hundreds of customers who she has served for the past two decades. Many remember her earlier career at a local daycare, where she helped care for and shape the lives of children who still adore her to this day.

But recently, Gretl has faced mounting challenges. She was diagnosed with cancer, and the medical bills have quickly begun to pile up. As a waitress without paid time off, every treatment she undergoes means lost income — adding financial stress to an already difficult battle.

That’s when a local Secret Santa stepped in and asked the East Idaho News elves to surprise her. We caught up with her at Dixie’s Diner! Check out the surprise in the video player above.