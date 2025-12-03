 A raccoon ransacked a liquor store, got drunk, then passed out in the bathroom - East Idaho News

A raccoon ransacked a liquor store, got drunk, then passed out in the bathroom

An ABC liquor store was ransacked in Ashland, Virginia, on Saturday. But this wasn’t your typical burglary. | Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter via Facebook
ASHLAND, Virginia (WMAR) — An ABC liquor store was ransacked in Ashland, Virginia on Saturday.

But, this wasn’t your typical burglary.

Turns out a mischievous raccoon got inside and rummaged through the shelves.

A Hanover County Animal Protection officer discovered the furry culprit passed out in the store bathroom.

Officials described the bandit as “very intoxicated.”

Officers were able to get the drunken raccoon out of its slumber and into a shelter to sober up.

“After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

