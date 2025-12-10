A Secret Santa helps lift burden for mom of child with special needs - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

For the past five and a half years, Noelle has been the sole caregiver for her daughter, Goldie, who was born with Rett Syndrome — a rare neurological disorder in which children begin life appearing typical but eventually lose the ability to walk, talk, or use their hands. Because of the severity of Goldie’s genetic mutation, she began to regress at just four months old.

Today, Goldie is bright and perceptive, but she cannot speak or walk. She experiences frequent seizures — sometimes 20 or more a day — and relies on a feeding tube. Noelle prepares all of Goldie’s meals herself to ensure her daughter receives the healthiest nutrition possible.

Between homeschooling, therapy sessions two to three times a week, and multiple medical appointments that often occur weekly, Noelle rarely sleeps more than a few hours at a time. Still, those who know her say she never complains. Instead, she tells Goldie daily what a miracle she is and often expresses how grateful she feels to be her mother.

Learning of Noelle’s devotion and the demanding schedule she manages, a local Secret Santa arranged a surprise to help ease her burden. Check out the video in the player above!