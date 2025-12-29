A Secret Santa surprises young mom recovering from lifesaving kidney transplant - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Stephanie, 40, has lived with kidney failure for the past five years. It has led to repeated hospitalizations, long stretches of being unable to work, and constant uncertainty.

Despite her illness, she continued teaching and translating in Spanish and English whenever she was able, often pushing through swelling and exhaustion until she could no longer stand.

In 2024, she was placed on the transplant list while trying desperately to delay dialysis. Then, last month, the call she had been praying for finally came. A kidney was available. She underwent transplant surgery the next morning.

Stephanie spent five days in the hospital and needed to stay in Utah for ongoing daily monitoring. Between medical expenses, hotel costs, and caring for their children back in Idaho Falls, bills have mounted quickly.

Through it all, Stephanie says she has been overwhelmed with gratitude for the donor who saved her life — someone she will never have the chance to thank in person.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News elves to go surprise Stephanie with a Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above.