A young woman's death in 1936 was called 'mysterious.' Here is what happened to Merlin Abbott - East Idaho News

BURLEY — A 20-year-old woman’s death was under investigation in 1936 after she fell sick and died less than 24 hours later.

Merlin Abbott becomes sick, dies suddenly

The Twin Falls Daily News reported that Merlin Abbott, wife of George Abbott, suddenly became sick on Aug. 9, 1936, around 11 p.m. The Burley Herald initially reported she became ill on Aug. 8. However, according to other reports, that appears not to be the case.

She fell ill at home and was moved to her sister’s house the following day. After “writhing in agony for 19 hours,” Abbott died on Aug. 10, 1936, at 6 p.m. Her sudden death was being called “mysterious.”

“(Abbott) died … after intense suffering which prompted the coroner to hold a postmortem examination,” The Twin Falls Daily News stated.

An autopsy was performed by local doctors, including Dr. C.A. Terhune, Dr. G.G. Espe and Dr. H.E. Dean, and her organs were sent to Boise by Coroner D.E. Johnson. Johnson said the state chemist would investigate the contents of the woman’s stomach.

On Aug. 16, 1936, The Pocatello Tribune reported that circumstances indicated she was “a victim of poison,” but it wasn’t certain.

Cause of death revealed

On Sept. 3, 1936, The Twin Falls Daily News said a report on the “analysis of specimens” (which was believed to be the contents of the woman’s stomach) disclosed that “all tests were negative” in determining the cause of Abbott’s death.

The article then said the cause of death was “attributed to a heart block caused from myocarditis, an inflammatory condition of the heart.”

Remembering Abbott

Abbott was born July 9, 1916, in Oakley, Idaho. She ended up getting married but wasn’t married long before she died. Some articles stated that she had only been married for two months, but other reports indicated that she’d been married since 1935, or approximately 16 months. The couple had moved from Twin Falls to Burley, where she passed away.

She was survived by her husband, her mother, Mrs. F.W. Bertsch, of Twin Falls, her father, Elmer Cramer, of Burley, and two brothers and two sisters.

Abbott’s funeral was held on Aug. 13, 1936, at the Burley Christian Church. Following the services, interment was to be held in the Twin Falls cemetery.